Canada

Quebec election: Legault says accepting more than 50,000 immigrants a year ‘suicidal’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 11:45 am
Click to play video: 'CAQ leader Francois Legault back tracks on immigration comments' CAQ leader Francois Legault back tracks on immigration comments
CAQ leader Francois Legault spent Thursday morning explaining his position on immigration after he had to apologize for suggesting immigration led to violence. Tim Sargeant reports on day 12 of the election campaign – Sep 8, 2022

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault says it would be “suicidal” for the Quebec nation if more than 50,000 immigrants arrive in the province per year.

Legault made the statement during an event Wednesday at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

Shortly after, the premier was forced to confront comments made by the incumbent immigration minister, who said 80 per cent of immigrants to the province settle in Montreal, don’t work, don’t speak French or don’t share Quebec values.

Read more: Quebec election: Legault apologizes for linking ‘violence’ and ‘extremism’ with immigration

Jean Boulet delivered those comments during a Sept. 21 debate but apologized today after they came to light, saying on Twitter he was sorry for poorly expressing his thoughts.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Legault distanced himself from Boulet’s comments and said the immigration minister made an error in judgment.

The premier, however, told reporters he doesn’t regret using the word “suicidal” to describe the consequences to the French language and Quebec culture if the province accepts more than 50,000 newcomers per year.

Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade condemned the comments by Legault and Boulet, saying they are dangerous and divisive.

Click to play video: 'Candidates shift into high gear after 30 days on the Quebec election campaign trail' Candidates shift into high gear after 30 days on the Quebec election campaign trail
Candidates shift into high gear after 30 days on the Quebec election campaign trail
© 2022 The Canadian Press
