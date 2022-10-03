Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after sexual assault reported last week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:02 am
Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault which occurred in Kitchener over the weekend. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault which occurred in Kitchener over the weekend. Getty Images

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Kitchener last week.

According to police, officers spotted a man on Wilson Avenue in Kitchener on Friday who matched the suspect description on Sunday. They then stopped him and arrested him.

Read more: Police looking for suspect in sexual assault case in Kitchener

A 28-year-old Kitchener man is facing a charge of sexual assault, police say.

Trending Stories

On Thursday morning shortly after 11 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted near Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue.

Read more: 19-year-old man arrested after another stabbed in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not provide any further details about the incident aside from a suspect description.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagKitchener Crime tagKitchener man arrested tagWeber street kitchener tagKitchener Sexual Assault tagWilson Avenue Kitchener tagKinzie Avenue Kitchener tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers