Kitchener man arrested after sexual assault reported last week

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Kitchener last week.

According to police, officers spotted a man on Wilson Avenue in Kitchener on Friday who matched the suspect description on Sunday. They then stopped him and arrested him.

A 28-year-old Kitchener man is facing a charge of sexual assault, police say.

On Thursday morning shortly after 11 a.m., a woman was sexually assaulted near Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue.

Police did not provide any further details about the incident aside from a suspect description.