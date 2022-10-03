SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 11:39 am
A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a fatal July 2022 drug overdose case in St. Catharines, Ont. View image in full screen
A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a fatal July 2022 drug overdose case in St. Catharines, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drug overdose at a St. Catharines, Ont., business in late July.

Niagara regional police say the probe is tied to the discovery of a 26-year-old man found unresponsive July 22 in the area of Welland Avenue and Geneva Street.

“The male never regained consciousness and was pronounced deceased in hospital on July 30,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in an email.

Homicide investigators claim the circumstances of the male’s death are directly attributed to the consumption of fentanyl.

Read more: Niagara police say disappearance of Fort Erie man involves ‘suspicious circumstances’

The 34-year-old accused is facing charges of manslaughter and trafficking a prohibited substance.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

It’s the second time a Hamilton man has been charged with an opioid death in St. Catharines this year.

In June, a 33-year-old was charged with the same offences after a 32-year-old man was found dead in his Roehampton Avenue apartment in March.

Click to play video: 'Blue Jays advance to playoffs' Blue Jays advance to playoffs

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagNiagara Regional Police tagSt. Catharines tagFentanyl Overdose tagwelland avenue taggeneva street tagniagara drug overdose tagst. catharines overdose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers