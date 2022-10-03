Hamilton man charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death in St. Catharines

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drug overdose at a St. Catharines, Ont., business in late July.

Niagara regional police say the probe is tied to the discovery of a 26-year-old man found unresponsive July 22 in the area of Welland Avenue and Geneva Street.

“The male never regained consciousness and was pronounced deceased in hospital on July 30,” a Niagara police spokesperson said in an email.

Homicide investigators claim the circumstances of the male’s death are directly attributed to the consumption of fentanyl.

The 34-year-old accused is facing charges of manslaughter and trafficking a prohibited substance.

It’s the second time a Hamilton man has been charged with an opioid death in St. Catharines this year.

In June, a 33-year-old was charged with the same offences after a 32-year-old man was found dead in his Roehampton Avenue apartment in March.