Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Algonquin Public School closed Monday due to nearby ‘active police investigation’

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 9:14 am
Due to an active police investigation, Algonquin Public School in Woodstock, Ont., will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3. View image in full screen
Due to an active police investigation, Algonquin Public School in Woodstock, Ont., will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3. Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB)

Algonquin Public School in Woodstock, Ont., will be closed on Monday due to an active police investigation in the area.

Read more: Valleyview Elementary School in Ilderton, Ont. closed Monday due to no running water

Thames Valley District School Board said the school is closed for the day due to an active police investigation in the area and road closures in the neighbourhood.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this morning, police responded to a weapons related call near Springbank Avenue and Devonshire Avenue.

Trending Stories

Police confirmed to Global News that officers later requested that nearby schools close for the day to avoid high populations of children, families and vehicles amidst the investigation.

“As the investigation got closure to the beginning of school, we reached out to the schools just to avoid having large crowds in the area,” said Const. Shaylyn Jackson in a statement.

“There are some roads closed as a result of the investigation and police are asking people please obey the road closed signs.”

Students and staff are set to switch to virtual learning and families should check their child’s digital platform for more details on learning activities.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Closure tagWoodstock police tagWoodstock Ontario tagschool closed tagoct 3 tagactive investigation tagAlgonquin Public School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers