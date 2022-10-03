Algonquin Public School closed Monday due to nearby ‘active police investigation’

Send this page to someone via email

Algonquin Public School in Woodstock, Ont., will be closed on Monday due to an active police investigation in the area.

Thames Valley District School Board said the school is closed for the day due to an active police investigation in the area and road closures in the neighbourhood.

Algonquin Public School will be closed today (Monday, Oct. 3, 2022) due to an active police investigation in the area. Students and staff will transition to virtual learning. Families should check their child’s digital platform for details at the beginning of the school day. — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) October 3, 2022

Earlier this morning, police responded to a weapons related call near Springbank Avenue and Devonshire Avenue.

Police confirmed to Global News that officers later requested that nearby schools close for the day to avoid high populations of children, families and vehicles amidst the investigation.

“As the investigation got closure to the beginning of school, we reached out to the schools just to avoid having large crowds in the area,” said Const. Shaylyn Jackson in a statement.

“There are some roads closed as a result of the investigation and police are asking people please obey the road closed signs.”

Students and staff are set to switch to virtual learning and families should check their child’s digital platform for more details on learning activities.