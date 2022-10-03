Menu

Canada

Valleyview Elementary School in Ilderton, Ont. closed Monday due to no running water

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 8:36 am
Valleyview Elementary School in London, Ont., will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3, due to no running water. View image in full screen
Valleyview Elementary School in London, Ont., will be closed on Monday, Oct. 3, due to no running water. Valleyview Elementary School - TVDSB

The Thames Valley District School Board announced that Valleyview Elementary School will be closed on Monday due to no running water.

Read more: London, Ont. police search for 2 missing youths

“The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly,” read the school board’s statement.

Officials said that students and staff will switch to virtual learning for the day and families are asked to check their child’s digital platform for more details.

