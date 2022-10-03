Valleyview Elementary School in Ilderton, Ont. closed Monday due to no running water

The Thames Valley District School Board announced that Valleyview Elementary School will be closed on Monday due to no running water.
“The safety of all students, staff, and community members is a priority and decisions related to school closures are not made lightly,” read the school board’s statement.
Officials said that students and staff will switch to virtual learning for the day and families are asked to check their child’s digital platform for more details.
