Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teenagers ‘seeking’ brawls with homeless in Campbell River, B.C., police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 5:30 pm
Police in Campbell River are investigating a number of fights in the downtown core that took place Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Police in Campbell River are investigating a number of fights in the downtown core that took place Saturday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Multiple teenagers in pickup trucks driving around Campbell River on Friday evening were “seeking to incite members of the community’s homeless population into fights and violence,” RCMP said.

Campbell River RCMP said that most of the teens involved were “highly intoxicated” and several of them were apprehended.

Read more: Six arrested after reports of shots fired, crisis negotiators called in Campbell River

“It truly was the saddest of situations,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

“A group of privileged youth taking on some of our towns least privileged and hoping to provoke a street war. In recent weeks, similar events have occurred where jacked-up pickups have chased and egged the homeless and thrown rocks.”

Police said none of the teenagers and youths were above the age of 19 years old and had travelled to the downtown core for “one reason only.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Targeted ‘sextortion’ crimes rising in Campbell River, police say

“Attacking the homeless only encourages them to arm themselves and makes the situation infinitely more dangerous,” said Tyre.

“The investigation is still ongoing.”

Anyone with possible information or video footage from Saturday night’s incidents are being asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver business owner assaulted by theft suspect' Vancouver business owner assaulted by theft suspect
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC RCMP tagCampbell River tagFighting tagcampbell river RCMP tagcampbell river crime tagCampbell River teens tagteens attacking homeless tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers