Teenagers ‘seeking’ brawls with homeless in Campbell River, B.C., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple teenagers in pickup trucks driving around Campbell River on Friday evening were “seeking to incite members of the community’s homeless population into fights and violence,” RCMP said.

Campbell River RCMP said that most of the teens involved were “highly intoxicated” and several of them were apprehended.

“It truly was the saddest of situations,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

“A group of privileged youth taking on some of our towns least privileged and hoping to provoke a street war. In recent weeks, similar events have occurred where jacked-up pickups have chased and egged the homeless and thrown rocks.”

Police said none of the teenagers and youths were above the age of 19 years old and had travelled to the downtown core for “one reason only.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Attacking the homeless only encourages them to arm themselves and makes the situation infinitely more dangerous,” said Tyre.

“The investigation is still ongoing.”

Anyone with possible information or video footage from Saturday night’s incidents are being asked to contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.