Crime

Several teens arrested following large fight in Grimsby after video shows teen punched, kicked

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 10:31 am
A Niagara police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Niagara police vehicle. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara Regional Police say several teens are facing charges after a large fight broke out in Grimsby that left one teenager with injuries.

Police said it was around noon on Sept. 21 when officers responded to reports of a group of youths fighting in the Willow Way and Hemlock Way area.

When officers arrived, police said there were more than 50 teenagers, with several more scattering.

Police said they were then alerted to a video of the fight circulating online that showed a 13-year-old being punched and kicked by at least seven people.

That victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Amid the investigation multiple arrests were made.

A 13-year-old boy from West Lincoln was charged with robbery and assault.

A 13-year-old boy from Lincoln was charged with robbery.

A 15-year-old boy from West Lincoln was charged with robbery.

As well, 19-year-old Tyler Susi from Grimsby was charged with robbery.

The unnamed teens cannot be identified due to a provision in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All of the arrested individuals were released from custody with promises to appear for their respective court dates, police said.

Investigators said the investigation is ongoing and that further arrests are expected.

