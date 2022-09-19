Menu

Crime

Police investigate ‘unknown object’ striking windshield of moving CN Train in Grimsby, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 1:44 pm
Niagara Police are investigating an incident in which an object crashed into the windshield of a CN TRain on Sept. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
Niagara Police are investigating an incident in which an object crashed into the windshield of a CN TRain on Sept. 17, 2022. Google Maps

Police are seeking a young man believed to have been involved in an incident that led to a CN train windshield being broken while it was in motion on tracks near Grimsby, Ont.

Investigators say the incident happened Saturday night just before 8 p.m. near the westbound tracks at the Oakes Road North crossing.

“Officers met with the train conductor who indicated the train was travelling at approximately 65 kilometers per hour when the windshield on the locomotive was struck with an unknown object,” a Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) spokesperson said in a release.

“The impact caused the windshield to shatter, causing minor injuries to the train’s conductor.”

It’s believed the suspect in the case is a young man aged between 16 and 20 years old, seen running from the location with a flashlight emitting from a cellphone.

During further inspection of the scene on Sunday, NRPS officers discovered golf balls in the area of the train tracks.

“Although it has not been confirmed, it’s believed the damage was caused by a golf ball,” NRPS said.

The male who allegedly fled was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and white running shoes.

Detectives are appealing to residents in the area to review their CCTV footage and reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

