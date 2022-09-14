Menu

Crime

Man facing attempted murder charge in early September stabbing in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 14, 2022 1:25 pm
Niagara Regional Police say a man who stabbed a woman several times on Sept. 3, 2022 in Niagara Falls is facing an attempted murder charge. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say a man who stabbed a woman several times on Sept. 3, 2022 in Niagara Falls is facing an attempted murder charge. Global News

A Niagara Falls man is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing on Labour Day weekend in the city.

Niagara police say the 32-year-old accused assaulted a woman multiple times near Eastwood Crescent and Ontario Avenue after she got into his pickup truck 20 minutes earlier at Clifton Hill and Falls Avenue.

Read more: Police seek pickup truck connected with Niagara Falls stabbing

The woman was ultimately sent to an out-of-town trauma centre with serious injuries. She has since been released from hospital and is still recovering from injuries.

Trending Stories

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and made his first court appearance via video conference on Wednesday.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

