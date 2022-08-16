Six arrested after reports of shots fired, crisis negotiators called in Campbell River

Send this page to someone via email

Six people were arrested in Campbell River, B.C. after multiple reports of shots fired on a residential street on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls from the 600-block of Alpine Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a news release from Campbell River RCMP. They attended a single residence and upon arrival, several people who were outside went back inside the home, Sgt. Christopher Voller said.

It took several hours — and help from an Emergency Response Team, canine units, the crisis negotiation team and the major crimes unit — to coax them outside, according to police. The three men and three women left the home “of their own accord” and were arrested, Voller told Global News.

Some of the suspects were known to police, he added, and investigators believe the suspects knew each other and the incident was not “random.” Police have attended the Alpine Road residence in the past, he confirmed in a brief interview.

Voller said he could not confirm whether any weapons were seized from the home, but police were investigating discharging a weapon with intent.

All six suspects have been released from custody and no one has been charged.

Anyone with more information on Sunday morning incident is asked to call the detachment at 250-286-6221 and quote the file number 2022-10627.

