Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Targeted ‘sextortion’ crimes rising in Campbell River, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 12:56 pm
Campbell River RCMP say there has been a sharp rise in extortion crimes within the city. View image in full screen
Campbell River RCMP say there has been a sharp rise in extortion crimes within the city. Global News

RCMP in Campbell River, B.C., say there has been a rising number of “sextortion” crimes in the Vancouver Island city over the last year.

Sixteen reports of sextortion crimes were reported in 2022 after none were reported the year before,  police say.

Read more: Sextortion cases rising in Canada as online crime swelled during COVID pandemic: report

Sextortion crimes are often described as a suspect using social media to lure an unsuspecting victim into a fake online relationship, convincing them to send intimate photos or videos which are then used to blackmail the victim.

Click to play video: 'Sextortion of Amanda Todd, how safe are kids online?' Sextortion of Amanda Todd, how safe are kids online?
Sextortion of Amanda Todd, how safe are kids online?

“Campbell River RCMP are urging the public to educate themselves and their family members of the dangers of sharing intimate images,” said Sgt. Chris Voller.

Story continues below advertisement

“These targeted behaviours appear to be increasing, we need to have these conversations to ensure we protect ourselves and our loved ones.”

According to Campbell River RCMP, local men between the ages 16 and 30 have been the main target for criminals for these types of crimes.

Read more: Canada’s sextortion boom coincides with pandemic’s online shift: ‘It’s out of control’

Police offer the following tips to stay safe while online:

  • think before posting any information as it is “instant, public, and permanent”
  • do not accept friend requests from unknown people
  • use privacy settings and filters to limit public information broadcasted on social media
  • trust your instincts when conversing online — if something feels uncomfortable, end the conversation

RCMP say if anyone receives a threat of blackmail, they should stop communicating with the other person “immediately,” not to comply with demands for money or additional images and keep records of all correspondence to help report the incident to police.

Click to play video: 'Former RCMP officer says she is still haunted by the Amanda Todd case' Former RCMP officer says she is still haunted by the Amanda Todd case
Former RCMP officer says she is still haunted by the Amanda Todd case

Campbell River’s sextortion issue coincides with much of the country, according to Statistics Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Data released Aug. 9 shows police-reported extortion cases in Canada rose by nearly 300 per cent in the last decade, but the crime significantly rose during the pandemic.

Related News

Read more: Police warn sextortion cases are on the rise among kids

“These concerning increases are being facilitated by social media platforms and other electronic services providers,” said the Canadian Centre for Child Protection’s executive director, Lianna McDonald, in a news release. “It should be a wake-up call.”

Cybertip.ca, a national tip line for reporting online child sexual abuse, said it has received “an unprecedented volume of reports from youth and sometimes their concerned parents about falling prey to aggressive sextortion tactics,” amounting to about 300 online extortion cases a month.

A review of the 322 sextortion cases Cybertip.ca received in July found that when gender was known, 92 per cent of them involved boys or young men.

Read more: Amanda Todd: Sentencing hearing next month for man guilty of sextortion

The crime gained national attention almost a decade ago when 15-year-old Amanda Todd from Port Coquitlam, B.C., died by suicide after posting a video where she used flash cards to describe being tormented by an anonymous cyberbully. It has been watched more than 14 million times.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from The Canadian Press

Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC tagScam tagFishing tagCampbell River tagSextortion tagcampbell river RCMP tagCatfish tagBC extortion tagonliine scams tagsextortion crimes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers