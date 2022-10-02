Man walks into Toronto hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

Send this page to someone via email

Officers in Toronto are searching for a crime scene after a man arrived at hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the man walked into hospital around 6:40 a.m.

Police were told the man’s injuries were life-threatening, the tweet said.

However, Toronto police told Global News they had yet to determine where the shooting took place.

“Investigators are trying to ascertain info to find out where & when the shooting actually occurred,” police said.

SHOOTING:

Leslie St & Sheppard Ave E

– call time 6:40 a.m.

– a man walked into hospital with a gunshot wound

– police o/s

– officers were advised the injuries to the man are considered life-threatening

– ongoing investigation

– any info call police 4168082222/3300#GO1915451

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 2, 2022

