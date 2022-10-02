Menu

Crime

Man walks into Toronto hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 2, 2022 9:48 am
Police were told the man's injuries were life-threatening, the tweet said. View image in full screen
Police were told the man's injuries were life-threatening, the tweet said. Global News File

Officers in Toronto are searching for a crime scene after a man arrived at hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the man walked into hospital around 6:40 a.m.

Police were told the man’s injuries were life-threatening, the tweet said.

Read more: Suspect in shooting rampage arrived at coffee shop 2 hours before killing Toronto police officer

However, Toronto police told Global News they had yet to determine where the shooting took place.

“Investigators are trying to ascertain info to find out where & when the shooting actually occurred,” police said.

