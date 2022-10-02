Man walks into Toronto hospital with life-threatening gunshot wound

Officers in Toronto are searching for a crime scene after a man arrived at hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
In a tweet, Toronto police said the man walked into hospital around 6:40 a.m.
Police were told the man’s injuries were life-threatening, the tweet said.
However, Toronto police told Global News they had yet to determine where the shooting took place.
“Investigators are trying to ascertain info to find out where & when the shooting actually occurred,” police said.
