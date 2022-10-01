Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU investigate after Toronto officer fires ‘less-lethal’ firearm during arrest

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 1, 2022 2:46 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
Police officers were called to the area of Royal York Road and The Queensway for reports someone was causing a disturbance with a knife. Global News

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer discharged a “less-lethal” firearm during an arrest on Friday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — which looks into certain police interactions, including the discharge of all firearms — said the incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m.

Police officers were called to the area of Royal York Road and The Queensway for reports someone was causing a disturbance with a knife.

When police arrived, the man, 55, fled to the area of Wesley Street and The Queensway, according to the SIU.

Trending Stories

Read more: SIU launches investigation after Toronto police officer fires ‘less lethal shotgun’

The SIU said two officers discharged conductive energy weapons at the man and another officer used a less-lethal firearm, which struck the man.

Story continues below advertisement

“After the man was taken into custody, he went unconscious and first aid was administered,” the SIU said in a media release. “Paramedics arrived and transported the man to hospital, where he regained consciousness.”

Four investigators, including two forensic specialists, have been assigned to the case, according to the SIU.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagSIU tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagTPS tagThe Queensway tagRoyal York Road tagWesley Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers