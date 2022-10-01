SIU investigate after Toronto officer fires ‘less-lethal’ firearm during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer discharged a “less-lethal” firearm during an arrest on Friday night.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — which looks into certain police interactions, including the discharge of all firearms — said the incident occurred at around 8:10 p.m.

Police officers were called to the area of Royal York Road and The Queensway for reports someone was causing a disturbance with a knife.

When police arrived, the man, 55, fled to the area of Wesley Street and The Queensway, according to the SIU.

The SIU said two officers discharged conductive energy weapons at the man and another officer used a less-lethal firearm, which struck the man.

“After the man was taken into custody, he went unconscious and first aid was administered,” the SIU said in a media release. “Paramedics arrived and transported the man to hospital, where he regained consciousness.”

Four investigators, including two forensic specialists, have been assigned to the case, according to the SIU.