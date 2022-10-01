Hamilton Bulldogs open 2022-23 season with overtime victory

Send this page to someone via email

Newly minted captain Logan Morrison scored in regulation and added the winning goal with four seconds to play in overtime to lead the Hamilton Bulldogs to a thrilling 5-4 victory in Guelph.

It was Hamilton’s first game of the Ontario Hockey League season and marked the first time the team played a meaningful game since the club lost in the Memorial Cup final in June.

Morrison’s first goal of Friday night’s game gave the Dogs a 2-1 lead in the first period after teammate George Diaco opened the scoring 9:08 into the game at Sleeman Centre.

5:05 Montreal to Moscow Montreal to Moscow

Diaco added his second goal of the game late in the second frame to give Hamilton a commanding 4-1 lead.

Story continues below advertisement

But the Storm fought back and tied the game with 3:26 to play in regulation time.

Morrison’s OT winner came on Hamilton’s eighth power-play of the game, in which the Bulldogs capitalized three times.

Matteo Drobac started in goal for Hamilton and made 29 saves in the win.

The Bulldogs travel to Peterborough Saturday night.