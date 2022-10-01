Waterloo police seek to identify suspicious person talking to children

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspicious person in Waterloo.

Investigators say a man in his 50s was seen engaging in conversations with children in the Glenridge Dr. and University Ave. E Thursday at around 12:30 p.m.

There were no physical injuries reported.

The man is described as white with a thin build and balding grey hair, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.