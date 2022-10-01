Police looking for suspect in sexual assault case in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault case in Kitchener.
Investigators with the Special Victims Unit say a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted in the area of Weber St. E and Kinzie Ave. at around 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
They say the suspect is a brown male, 25-30 years of age, 5-foot-8, approximately 165 pounds, with short wavy black hair.
He was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, black dress pants, and black slide-on sandals.
Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
