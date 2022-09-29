Usask Western College of Medicine increasing program intake

Send this page to someone via email

“Growing up on a cattle ranch, I have been involved in every aspect at the farm. This experience has taught me about the important role veterinarians play in animal and public health,” said Jackson Goudy of the Western Canadian Veterinary Students’ Association.

Jackson is one of the passionate veterinary students at the University of Saskatchewan Western Veterinary College of Medicine (WVCM).

Soon, he’ll have more classmates, as the college is increasing the number of students it accepts each year from 20 to 25.

The province has been dealing with a shortage of veterinarians and the Agriculture Minister says this will help increase the number of vets in rural Saskatchewan areas.

Story continues below advertisement

“This fall, 3 of the veterinary medicine seats at the college will be dedicated for students who have demonstrated their likelihood to work in large animal or rural mixed animal practices,” says David Marit, Agriculture Minister.

4:13 Ongoing vet shortage in Manitoba Ongoing vet shortage in Manitoba – Aug 23, 2022

The province is also proud of its Loan Forgiveness Program for vets and veterinary technologists.

“To support the retention of students, after graduation, our government is proud to provide the graduate retention program, which offers up to $20,000 in income tax credits for post-secondary graduates who continue to live and work in this great province,” says Gordon Wyant, Advanced Education Minister.

The vet college dean says this is not only an investment for students to achieve their dreams, but also for the protection of animals as they play a large role in the agriculture industry.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s going to really support the agriculture industry and our agriculture producers in rural Saskatchewan, because they’re going to have the animal health care they need, they’re going to have the access to veterinary care they need and grow their operations and productions. So we’re supporting agriculture and the economy across the west,” says Dr. Gillian Muir, WVCM Dean.

The goal is to get students applying from Saskatchewan and Manitoba, so veterinary services can grow in those provinces.

1:53 Surge in pets adopted during COVID-19 contributing to longer veterinarian wait times Surge in pets adopted during COVID-19 contributing to longer veterinarian wait times – Sep 14, 2021