Canada

Explosion at Napanee, Ont. vet clinic sends one person to hospital

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 12:46 pm
An explosion at a Napanee veterinary clinic has sent one person to hospital. View image in full screen
An explosion at a Napanee veterinary clinic has sent one person to hospital. Napanee Fire Department

An explosion at a veterinary clinic in Napanee, Ont., has sent one person to hospital.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday and may have involved two oxygen tanks according to the Napanee Fire Department.

The injured party was sent to Kingston General Hospital for burns to their hands; their injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

Trending Stories

All other staff and animals were evacuated.

According to the Napanee Fire Department, all three of its stations along with firefighters from Stone Mills Township attended the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

