Explosion at Napanee, Ont. vet clinic sends one person to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An explosion at a veterinary clinic in Napanee, Ont., has sent one person to hospital.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday and may have involved two oxygen tanks according to the Napanee Fire Department.

The injured party was sent to Kingston General Hospital for burns to their hands; their injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

All other staff and animals were evacuated.

According to the Napanee Fire Department, all three of its stations along with firefighters from Stone Mills Township attended the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

1:24 Kingston, Ont., council debates supporting unstaffed library hours pilot project Kingston, Ont., council debates supporting unstaffed library hours pilot project