Napanee, Ont. man faces 44 charges from Belleville police

Belleville police say 26 separate complaints received between October 2021 and April 2022 have led to a lengthy list of charges for a Napanee man.
The charges come after a suspect broke the windows of parked cars and removed valuables from inside.
Nicholas Kerr, 38, was arrested by the OPP repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad on June 6.
He faces the following charges:
- Two counts of break and enter
- Six counts of fraud under $5,000
- 10 counts of mischief under $5,000
- Nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime
- Seven counts of theft of a credit card
- Ten counts of theft from a motor vehicle
Kerr was held for a bail hearing June 7th.
