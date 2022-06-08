Menu

Crime

Napanee, Ont. man faces 44 charges from Belleville police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted June 8, 2022 10:47 am
A Napanee man is facing more than three dozen charges after a series of complaints dating back more than a year. View image in full screen
A Napanee man is facing more than three dozen charges after a series of complaints dating back more than a year. Belleville police / Twitter

Belleville police say 26 separate complaints received between October 2021 and April 2022 have led to a lengthy list of charges for a Napanee man.

The charges come after a suspect broke the windows of parked cars and removed valuables from inside.

Nicholas Kerr, 38, was arrested by the OPP repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad on June 6.

He faces the following charges:

  • Two counts of break and enter
  • Six counts of fraud under $5,000
  • 10 counts of mischief under $5,000
  • Nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime
  • Seven counts of theft of a credit card
  • Ten counts of theft from a motor vehicle
Kerr was held for a bail hearing June 7th.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
