Napanee, Ont. man faces 44 charges from Belleville police

Belleville police say 26 separate complaints received between October 2021 and April 2022 have led to a lengthy list of charges for a Napanee man.

The charges come after a suspect broke the windows of parked cars and removed valuables from inside.

Nicholas Kerr, 38, was arrested by the OPP repeat offender parole enforcement (ROPE) squad on June 6.

He faces the following charges:

Two counts of break and enter

Six counts of fraud under $5,000

10 counts of mischief under $5,000

Nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Seven counts of theft of a credit card

Ten counts of theft from a motor vehicle

Kerr was held for a bail hearing June 7th.

