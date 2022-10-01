Menu

Traffic

Road closures for Run for the Cure event in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 1, 2022 4:59 pm
Road closed sign. View image in full screen
Road closed sign. File / Global News

Motorists will not be able to drive through parts of downtown Guelph on Sunday.

That is when the CIBC Run for the Cure will be held.

The route will take participants along Wyndham Street North from Quebec Street to Woolwich Street and the downtown trail.

The event will mean a number of roads will be closed to traffic.

Douglas Street will be closed at Wyndham.

Read more: Guelph cancer survivor completes 150 km fundraising run

The intersection of Wyndham/Eramosa at Woolwich will be closed on the west and south legs for the duration of the event.

Southbound vehicles will only be able to make left turns at the intersection, and westbound vehicles can only make right turns.

There will also be no on-street parking along the event route.

That includes parts of Wyndham between Quebec and Woolwich, and Woolwich between Cardigan and Wyndham.

The closures will take effect Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Road closures for Run for the Cure event in Guelph - image View image in full screen
