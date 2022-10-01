Road closures for Run for the Cure event in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Motorists will not be able to drive through parts of downtown Guelph on Sunday.

That is when the CIBC Run for the Cure will be held.

The route will take participants along Wyndham Street North from Quebec Street to Woolwich Street and the downtown trail.

The event will mean a number of roads will be closed to traffic.

Douglas Street will be closed at Wyndham.

The intersection of Wyndham/Eramosa at Woolwich will be closed on the west and south legs for the duration of the event.

Southbound vehicles will only be able to make left turns at the intersection, and westbound vehicles can only make right turns.

There will also be no on-street parking along the event route.

That includes parts of Wyndham between Quebec and Woolwich, and Woolwich between Cardigan and Wyndham.

The closures will take effect Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.