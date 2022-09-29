Menu

Crime

Wilmot, Ont. man faces murder charge in connection with death of Viola Erb

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 2:19 pm
Viola Erb. View image in full screen
Viola Erb. erbgroup.com

Waterloo Regional Police say a 39-year-old man from Wilmot, Erick Buhr, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Viola Erb.

Police did not say if there was a connection between the victim and the accused.

Read more: Waterloo police declare suspicious death in Wilmot a homicide, confirm victim to be Viola Erb

On Monday, police reported that emergency services had been dispatched to a home on Sandhills Road in the Baden area for a medical call on Saturday afternoon.

“Upon arrival, our officers did locate a female who was unfortunately deceased,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said.

Trending Stories

“Information gathered at that time led officers to conduct a suspicious death investigation.”

On Wednesday, they announced that information gathered as part of an investigation being run alongside the coroner’s office had led to the homicide declaration.

Story continues below advertisement

Police have still not released details of the cause of the woman’s death.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Waterloo Region.

According to the Erb Group of Companies’ website, Viola Erb helped found the company in 1959 alongside her husband, Vernon.

The privately held company says it now has 1,500 employees and owner/operators and now has terminals across Ontario as well as one in Quebec and another in Manitoba. It also moves products across the U.S. from its terminals in Canada.

