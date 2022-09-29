Wilmot, Ont. man faces murder charge in connection with death of Viola Erb

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 39-year-old man from Wilmot, Erick Buhr, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Viola Erb.

Police did not say if there was a connection between the victim and the accused.

On Monday, police reported that emergency services had been dispatched to a home on Sandhills Road in the Baden area for a medical call on Saturday afternoon.

“Upon arrival, our officers did locate a female who was unfortunately deceased,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said.

“Information gathered at that time led officers to conduct a suspicious death investigation.”

On Wednesday, they announced that information gathered as part of an investigation being run alongside the coroner’s office had led to the homicide declaration.

Police have still not released details of the cause of the woman’s death.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Waterloo Region.

According to the Erb Group of Companies’ website, Viola Erb helped found the company in 1959 alongside her husband, Vernon.

The privately held company says it now has 1,500 employees and owner/operators and now has terminals across Ontario as well as one in Quebec and another in Manitoba. It also moves products across the U.S. from its terminals in Canada.