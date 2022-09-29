Mounties dish out roadside prohibitions to ‘intoxicated’ Kelowna drivers

Send this page to someone via email

Young, allegedly impaired drivers apparently made a scene after crashing their car in a Kelowna neighbourhood last week.

RCMP described the incident in a Thursday morning press release, noting that the occupants of the vehicle were seen lingering around a damaged Ford Focus Sept. 23 just before 2 a.m., “yelling and arguing with some walking off.” Nobody was injured.

“The vehicle had been westbound on East Kelowna Road when it drifted right on a fairly straight portion of the roadway and clipped a telephone pole,” RCMP said.

The 2005 Ford Focus sustained significant damage to the passenger side and airbags were deployed. The owner, a woman, claimed she wasn’t behind the wheel.

Through the investigation, however, RCMP determined the woman “was being deceitful, exhibiting signs of intoxication by alcohol and was in fact driving.”

The woman then got a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and her vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.

“The driver and passengers were 19 and 20 years old, it is very fortunate no one was injured in this incident and is an example of the hazards driving while intoxicated,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in the press release.

Just a couple of days later, in Rossland, another Kelowna resident found themselves behind the wheel, allegedly drunk, and also got caught.

On Sunday, Sept. 25, at 9:39 p.m. RCMP said a 30-year-old Kelowna man was pulled over for allegedly driving his white 2013 Ford F150 while impaired by alcohol on Highway 3B, near Rossland, B.C.

“The officer allegedly detected an odor of liquor on the man’s breath and observed further indicated that the man’s ability to drive was likely impaired by alcohol. The officer entered into an impaired driving investigation,” RCMP said.

“During the investigation, the man decided to relieve himself for an extended period in front of the officer. After the man finished, a demand was read to the man, who provided a sample of breath roadside that resulted in a fail.”

The 30-year-old Kelowna man was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition under section 215 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act and had his vehicle impounded for up to 30 days.

“Some drivers appear to be more obviously impaired than others during investigations,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a press release.