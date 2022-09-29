B.C. health officials to make announcement about ‘health-care improvements’

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, and Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training will be making an announcement Thursday about “health-care improvements” for people in the province.

Health care in B.C. has come under fire recently with professionals saying they are working with less staff, more demand and a lack of support.

This week, radiologists in B.C. sounded the alarm about how long patients are waiting for medical imaging in the province.

“We fear for the tsunami of cancer cases (including those initially detected at stage II and above) that may be coming in B.C. because of delayed access to medical imaging,” radiologists penned in a letter to Dix.

The medical professionals said hundreds of thousands of patients are waiting for medical imaging and they are asking for “urgent action” to address this issue.

This document comes after a group of 26 doctors sent Dix a letter last week asking for a meeting to “express deep concern for the estimated one million patients waiting to see a specialist” in the province.

“Our entire health-care system is crumbling, but not enough is being done to improve specialist patient outcomes or shorten our overcrowded wait lists,” the letter reads.

Meanwhile, British Columbians have been speaking out about ambulance delays.

A B.C. man said his brother was left waiting seven hours overnight with a broken hip for an ambulance.

A New Westminster, B.C., man also wants answers after his sister suffered a stroke, waited more than an hour for an ambulance, and is now partially paralyzed.

Troy Clifford, president of Ambulance Paramedics of BC, has previously raised alarm bells on a “provincewide staffing crisis” in the sector that has left many communities without sufficient ambulance coverage for long periods of time.

This story will be updated following the announcement at 1 p.m.