Crime

Window smashed during road rage incident on Highway 401, Toronto OPP investigating

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 11:49 am
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a window was smashed during a road rage incident on Highway 401 early Thursday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers from the service’s Toronto detachment are now investigating.

He said the incident involving an SUV and a Volkswagen — possibly a Jetta — happened on the eastbound 401 approaching Highway 427 around 5 a.m.

Read more: Shooting suspect followed by Toronto police pulls over, runs across Hwy. 401 before being arrested

“We understand that during that interaction, one of the occupants from that smaller VW-style vehicle threw an object towards the SUV, smashing one of the windows on the rear driver-side of the vehicle,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said no injuries were sustained and the individuals involved separated after the interaction.

He said the Volkswagen was last seen on Highway 427 southbound.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP.

