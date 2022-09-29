Window smashed during road rage incident on Highway 401, Toronto OPP investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a window was smashed during a road rage incident on Highway 401 early Thursday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers from the service’s Toronto detachment are now investigating.

He said the incident involving an SUV and a Volkswagen — possibly a Jetta — happened on the eastbound 401 approaching Highway 427 around 5 a.m.

“We understand that during that interaction, one of the occupants from that smaller VW-style vehicle threw an object towards the SUV, smashing one of the windows on the rear driver-side of the vehicle,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt said no injuries were sustained and the individuals involved separated after the interaction.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the Volkswagen was last seen on Highway 427 southbound.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the OPP.