Guelph Storm to host street fest prior to OHL season opener at Sleeman Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm begin their 2022-23 Ontario Hockey League season at home on Friday.

They host the reigning champion Hamilton Bulldogs at the Sleeman Centre with the faceoff set for 7:30 p.m.

But before the puck officially drops on the season, the Storm are inviting fans to come out to their Home Opener Street Fest celebration.

The event gets underway at noon on Macdonell Street between Wyndham and the West Parkade.

The free celebration will include live entertainment, family activities, a kids’ area, downtown restaurant and patios open, and the City of Guelph water wagon.

If that’s not enough to get people excited about the upcoming hockey season, the City of Guelph announced on Wednesday that people can ride Guelph Transit buses for free during all Storm home games this season.

Story continues below advertisement

And 1460 CJOY will once again carry Storm games, home and away, this season.

Larry Melott will have the call of Friday’s game beginning with the pregame show at 7:15.