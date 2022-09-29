Menu

Canada

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit new record high at $2.399 a litre

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 10:44 am
Experts who track the price of gas say Metro Vancouver could shatter the all-time North American record by Thursday, as shortages up and down the West Coast strangle fuel supplies. Aaron McArthur reports.

The news drivers have been dreading has arrived, as there is once again a new record-high for gas prices in Metro Vancouver.

The cost of gas at some stations Thursday morning was 239.9 cents per litre. That is an all-time record for any city in North America, according to experts.

Read more: Vancouver poised to again shatter North American gas-price record: analyst

A GasBuddy map that shows gas prices around Vancouver as off 7 a.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
A GasBuddy map that shows gas prices around Vancouver as off 7 a.m. on Thursday. GasBuddy

“This is almost day to day but is obviously not far away from $2.50 a litre, and that at some stage would mean some significant demand destruction,” said Dan McTeague, Canadians for Affordable Energy’s president.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once refineries get back up and running, we will see prices dial back probably to the $2.10 range for the foreseeable future.”

The sky-high gas prices on Thursday saw a jump of five cents from Wednesday.

Read more: Gas price nears record-high in Metro Vancouver on Monday

And now the bad news. Prices are expected to spike even higher on Friday, with analysts forecasting prices of 241.9 cents a litre.

“(Prices) will rise by another two cents a litre (on Friday). So for those driving around tomorrow, $2.419 will be the number we see at many stations here in Metro Vancouver,” McTeague said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The problem is that no one is offering additional supplies of gasoline (and we) have at least three or four refineries in California that are down.”

