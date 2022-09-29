Gas prices in Metro Vancouver hit new record high at $2.399 a litre

Send this page to someone via email

The news drivers have been dreading has arrived, as there is once again a new record-high for gas prices in Metro Vancouver.

The cost of gas at some stations Thursday morning was 239.9 cents per litre. That is an all-time record for any city in North America, according to experts.

View image in full screen A GasBuddy map that shows gas prices around Vancouver as off 7 a.m. on Thursday. GasBuddy

“This is almost day to day but is obviously not far away from $2.50 a litre, and that at some stage would mean some significant demand destruction,” said Dan McTeague, Canadians for Affordable Energy’s president.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once refineries get back up and running, we will see prices dial back probably to the $2.10 range for the foreseeable future.”

The sky-high gas prices on Thursday saw a jump of five cents from Wednesday.

#BREAKING The price of gas in Vancouver will soon set a new all-time record. Dan McTeague @GasPriceWizard says gas will hit $2.39.9/L on Thursday, breaking an all-time record for any city in North America. Last record was set on June 8th when gas in Vancouver was $235.9/L #bcpoli — Jamie Tawil (@JamieTawil) September 27, 2022

And now the bad news. Prices are expected to spike even higher on Friday, with analysts forecasting prices of 241.9 cents a litre.

“(Prices) will rise by another two cents a litre (on Friday). So for those driving around tomorrow, $2.419 will be the number we see at many stations here in Metro Vancouver,” McTeague said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The problem is that no one is offering additional supplies of gasoline (and we) have at least three or four refineries in California that are down.”