Economy

Gas price nears record-high in Metro Vancouver on Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 12:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Tipping point: Gas prices hit near record levels in Metro Vancouver' Tipping point: Gas prices hit near record levels in Metro Vancouver
Drivers in Metro Vancouver are experiencing sticker shock at the pumps again as the price of gas jumped another 14 cents per litre overnight Sunday. As Grace Ke reports, the almost 40 cent per litre price hike in about a week appears to be the tipping point for some.

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver jumped again over the weekend.

The price at the pump was as high as $233.9 a litre on Sunday in some areas.

There was a 14 per cent jump from Saturday to Sunday and almost a 40-cent jump in about a week.

The price reached a record high on June 6 when it reached 236.9.

Officials say the jump is due to a lack of supply in general along North America’s west coast and maintenance at the Phillips 66 Ferndale Washington State Refinery.

Click to play video: 'Gas prices predicted to rise again in Metro Vancouver' Gas prices predicted to rise again in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices predicted to rise again in Metro Vancouver

The rising cost has prompted some drivers to change their habits.

Car share service Evo says when gas prices go up, it sees an overall increase in usage.

Evo user Mozare Bardi told Global News she likes the fact she is saving money on gas by using the service.

“It’s insane how expensive it is these days,” she said, referring to the price at the pump.

Gas costs are already included in the Evo service.

Read more: Albertans to see tax hike on gas prices Oct. 1

Evo car share director, Amitis Khorsandi, said customers say the cost of gas is a huge factor when deciding to use the service.

“Some have told us they’ve even sold their vehicle,” she said.

-with files from Grace Ke

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
