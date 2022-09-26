Gas price nears record-high in Metro Vancouver on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver jumped again over the weekend.

The price at the pump was as high as $233.9 a litre on Sunday in some areas.

There was a 14 per cent jump from Saturday to Sunday and almost a 40-cent jump in about a week.

The price reached a record high on June 6 when it reached 236.9.

Officials say the jump is due to a lack of supply in general along North America’s west coast and maintenance at the Phillips 66 Ferndale Washington State Refinery.

The rising cost has prompted some drivers to change their habits.

Car share service Evo says when gas prices go up, it sees an overall increase in usage.

Evo user Mozare Bardi told Global News she likes the fact she is saving money on gas by using the service.

“It’s insane how expensive it is these days,” she said, referring to the price at the pump.

Gas costs are already included in the Evo service.

Evo car share director, Amitis Khorsandi, said customers say the cost of gas is a huge factor when deciding to use the service.

“Some have told us they’ve even sold their vehicle,” she said.

-with files from Grace Ke