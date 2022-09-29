Menu

Canada

City of Waterloo to mail out new voter cards for October municipal elections

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 29, 2022 9:57 am
Waterloo City Centre. View image in full screen
Waterloo City Centre. Google Maps

The City of Waterloo says it will be mailing out new voter cards next week for next month’s municipal elections.

It says that the voting cards it mailed out already have misidentified voting locations.

Read more: Meet the candidates for Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo council

“Instead of the voter’s neighbourhood polling station, the cards direct them to one of the City of Waterloo supervote locations or one other community centre,” a release from the city says.

It goes on to note that voters can still vote at the “supervote” locations listed on the voting cards but to avoid crowds, they may choose to vote at a location in their own neck of the woods.

The city also says the current cards have the proper information for advance voting days and the supervote sites.

Read more: Flu has arrived in Waterloo Region as public health announces first confirmed cases of fall

The release from Waterloo notes that the new voter cards are being printed and will be mailed to voters beginning on Oct. 3.

Voter cards are not a requirement to vote but will make the process faster for voters when they head to the polls.

