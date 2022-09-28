RCMP says construction worker dead after being hit by dump truck in Airdrie, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE: The location of the scene of the crash was updated in this article after the RCMP issued a correction following their initial news release.

An investigation is underway after a construction worker was killed in Airdrie, Alta., on Wednesday after they were hit by a dump truck.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called to the scene at 1 Avenue W. between 8 Street and Edwards Way at 7:30 p.m. Police said the construction worker had been working on the road before being hit.

“Upon police arrival, EMS declared the construction worker deceased,” the RCMP said. “The driver of the dump truck was uninjured.

“Officers are still on scene conducting their investigation and the area will remained closed at this time.”