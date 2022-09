Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a crash on Stoney Trail on Wednesday night that left one person dead.

Police said the collision occurred at about 6:45 p.m. near 17 Avenue S.E. and involved a motorcycle and an SUV. They said the person riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said northbound Stoney Trail where the crash occurred would remain closed until a traffic investigation is complete.

