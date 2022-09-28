SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

New York Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run to tie Maris’ AL single season record

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 9:17 pm

TORONTO – New York Yankees star Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season Wednesday to tie Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record at Rogers Centre.

Maris set the record in 1961 with the Yankees, breaking Babe Ruth’s record of 60 from 1927.

The home run was a two-run shot off a 94 m.p.h sinker from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza that also allowed Aaron Hicks to score.

The 30-year-old slugger was on a full count and had fouled three times before going deep to left field.

Judge went six consecutive games without a home run before Wednesday, his last one coming on Sept. 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The centre-fielder had been slotted in as a designated hitter for the game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
