Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon arrives at James Smith Cree Nation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 5:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Stabbings: Governor General offers prayers during visit to James Smith Cree Nation' Saskatchewan Stabbings: Governor General offers prayers during visit to James Smith Cree Nation
Governor General Mary Simon visited James Smith Cree Nation on Wednesday to meet with the community and share her prayers for the victims of the Saskatchewan stabbings. The stabbings took place over Labour Day weekend where ten people were killed and 18 others were injured on the First Nation and in the nearby community of Weldon, Sask. Simon's attention was focused on the needs of James Smith Cree Nation and what they need to overcome and rise from the tragedy.

Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon arrived at James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) on Wednesday to speak with community members and honour those who died in the Saskatchewan stabbings.

She made a stop at Saint Stephen’s Anglican Church, and Chakastaypasin band Chief Calvin Sanderson said Simon laid tobacco on the graves to honour them.

Read more: Ahead of queen’s funeral, Governor General says King Charles ‘committed to reconciliation’

“It’s also an honour to see the Governor General come from far, from Ottawa,” Sanderson said.

He added it was emotional having her come out to the gravesites.

A gathering then took place at Bernard Constant Community School, where chiefs, students and community members got together, and drumming and tap dancing took place.

Story continues below advertisement

James Smith Cree Nation Chief Wally Burns thanked those who came, and said gatherings like what was going on at the school are important for healing.

Simon said it was an honour for her to be there, and said this was an opportunity for her to speak with the community.

Read more: Governor General Mary Simon to visit James Smith Cree Nation, Sask.

She said she spoke with some of the family members affected by the stabbings, saying that getting to talk face-to-face with them gave her a better understanding.

Trending Stories

“You hear it on the news, you hear the different things that are happening, but it’s never quite the same if you’re not talking face-to-face with people that are being affected by such a horrendous event,” Simon said.

“Today has been a very important day for me, because I came here, and I understand much more about what the community is going through.

“So my message when I go back is, as much as we are supporting the community now, we will need to have ongoing support for the community over the long term. Because this kind of trauma and grief doesn’t go away very easily.”

Read more: EXCLUSIVE: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect’s wife says she called RCMP 24 hours before murders

Story continues below advertisement

She added that she’ll be encouraging those in Ottawa to create the kind of support that the JSCN community needs.

“And this is not something that’s just happening today, here, in this community. A lack of services in mental health has been a very long, ongoing process,” Simon said.

“And it just shows when this kind of trauma and event happens, we need more support for all Canadians. This is an area that we need to work together as Canadians to provide the kind of support that we need.”

Simon said Indigenous communities have been hit hard, whether it be from the pandemic or trauma from residential schools and intergenerational trauma. She added things like mental health, education, social services and housing were intertwined.

When asked about her thoughts about calls for a healing lodge on JSCN, Simon said she supported it.

“Whatever the community needs, I am supporting that.”

Click to play video: 'EXCLUSIVE: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect’s wife says she called RCMP 24 hours before murders' EXCLUSIVE: Saskatchewan stabbing suspect’s wife says she called RCMP 24 hours before murders
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagMental Health tagGovernor General tagJames Smith Cree Nation tagSaskatchewan stabbings tagMary Simon tagWally Burns tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers