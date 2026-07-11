Tornado warning ends for parts of Manitoba

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Environment Canada issued a tornado warning Saturday for parts of Manitoba, saying a severe thunderstorm may be producing a tornado.

As of 4:03 p.m. CDT, meteorologists were tracking a storm about 20 kilometres west of Salt Point that was moving east at 20 kilometres per hour.

By 6:30 p.m., the warning had ended.

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The agency said Winnipegosis was in the storm’s path.

The weather agency warned that the storm could also produce damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall.

“This is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said in an alert.

Residents are being urged to take cover immediately in a basement, interior room or sturdy shelter if threatening weather approaches.

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Environment Canada also warned that “tornadoes can be wrapped in rain and may not be visible.”

The agency said anyone on the water should return to shore and seek shelter if possible. If that is not possible, people should move away from the tornado’s path, wear a life-jacket, lie face down and protect their head.