Where you can mark Orange Shirt Day in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Orange Shirt Day is on Friday and there are many ways people can mark the day in the city.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is welcoming the community to learning events that center on the experiences and history of Indigenous children forced to attend residential schools.

The schedule of events is as follows:

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Family Friendly Craft Area – Eckhardt Hall

11:15 a.m. Screening of Truth and Reconciliation Week program episodes – Muriel Richardson Auditorium and Ilipvik

12 p.m. Remembering the Children, NCTR’s live national broadcast – Muriel Richardson Auditorium and Ilipvik

1:15 p.m. Truth before Reconciliation – Book Launch with Dr. Sean Carleton for Lessons in Legitimacy: Colonialism, Capitalism, and the Rise of State Schooling in British Columbia – Eckhardt Hall

2 p.m. Panel Discussion: Language Revitalization, Intergenerational Learning and Reconciliation with Pat Nadeau, Maeengan Linklater, and Aandeg Muldrew, three generations of Knowledge Keepers – Muriel Richardson Auditorium

3 p.m. Panel Discussion: How to be a Good Ally with Dr. Erin Millions and Dr. Sean Carleton – Muriel Richardson Auditorium

4 p.m. Exhibition tour of INUA and Kakiniit Hivonighijotaa: Inuit Embodied Practices and Meanings with WAG-Qaumajuq Associate Curator of Inuit Art Jocelyn Piirainen – Qaumajuq

7 p.m. – Screening of Bimibatoo-win: Where I Ran – Muriel Richardson Auditorium

Other events include:

Story continues below advertisement

The Wa-Say healing centre will be holding a pipe ceremony and survivors walk starting at 10 a.m. at the Forks.

An every child matter youth event will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre.

The Children’s Museum will have a Métis moccasin and paper vest workshop hosted by The Louis Riel Institute.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers orange jersey game is at 7 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum will feature special all-day programming as well as complimentary admission.

If people are looking to purchase an Orange Shirt, there are many places to do so but not all of them support the cause.

“I always tell people to do your due diligence and research the companies or the stores you’re going to buy from,” said Michelle Cameron, owner of Indigenous Nations Apparel Company (INAC).

“I always encourage people to purchase from an Indigenous company, an Indigenous store — support an Indigenous business when you’re purchasing an orange shirt.”

INAC has some big partners on board this year, including Canadian Tire, Sport Chek, Marks Work Warehouse, Manitoba Hydro, WRHA, and more.

0:56 Being mindful on where you buy orange shirts Being mindful on where you buy orange shirts – Sep 7, 2022