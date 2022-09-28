Manitoba implements temporary rent reduction on agricultural Crown lands

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is implementing temporary rent reduction on agriculture Crown lands in response to the impacts of extreme moisture and stakeholder feedback, Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson announced Wednesday.

“The Agricultural Crown Lands Program supports a vibrant and sustainable agricultural sector, and our government is committed to ensuring it continues to meet the needs of Manitoba’s livestock industry,” said Johnson.

Stakeholders have mentioned that rental rates on forage lands are challenging with the hardships being faced by extreme weather conditions, the minister noted.

“We are responding to their concerns by implementing this rent reduction program over the next three years, which will provide ranchers with up to $4 million in relief.”

The rent reduction will be in place for the next three years with a 50 per cent reduction in 2023.

Leaseholders don’t need to apply for the support, the reduction will be automatically applied to next year’s bills, the minister noted.

Manitoba is also exploring other policy program regulations and service improvements to enhance the productivity and sustainability of agricultural Crown forage lands.

As part of its continuing review of the Agricultural Crown Lands Program, the government is inviting the public to provide input until later in October.

