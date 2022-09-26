Menu

Economy

Manitoba invites non-profit organizations and charities to apply for grants

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 26, 2022 1:19 pm
Manitoba is calling on non-profit organizations and registered charities to apply for short term grants of up to $300,000, through the Journey to Independence Fund,  Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Monday. . View image in full screen
Manitoba is calling on non-profit organizations and registered charities to apply for short term grants of up to $300,000, through the Journey to Independence Fund,  Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Monday. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Manitoba is calling on non-profit organizations and registered charities to apply for short-term grants of up to $300,000 through the Journey to Independence Fund, Families Minister Rochelle Squires said Monday.

“When a job seeker obtains employment, they have the chance to achieve greater financial stability, independence and a sense of accomplishment,” Squires said.

“These grants will provide funding to organizations to develop innovative and supportive programming designed to meet Employment and Income Assistance (EIA) clients where they are and assist them with their unique journeys to independence.”

Read more: Manitoba creating a $1.75M food security fund to support non-profit community organizations

In 2021, the Manitoba government established a $20-million endowment fund with The Winnipeg Foundation.

Annual revenue from the fund is used to award grants to organizations across Manitoba that improve access to community participation, create greater economic stability, and support meaningful transitions into the labour market for target populations within the EIA program, the minister noted.

“SEED Winnipeg is pleased to see this investment to build the financial stability of Manitobans living on low levels of income,” said Carinna D’Abramo Rosales, co-director of SEED Winnipeg.

Eligible organizations can apply for the grant starting Monday until Oct. 24.

