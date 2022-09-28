Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Enbridge agrees to sell minority pipeline stake to Indigenous group in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 28, 2022 9:30 am
Click to play video: 'Landlocked: Canada’s Energy Dilemma' Landlocked: Canada’s Energy Dilemma
Landlocked: Canada's Energy Dilemma takes a hard look at the cost of Canada's ambitious carbon targets and the collateral damage it has caused to our energy sector, threatening its ability to be a player on the international stage.

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to sell a minority stake in seven pipelines in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta to a group of 23 First Nation and Metis communities for $1.12 billion.

Athabasca Indigenous Investments, a limited partnership of 23 Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 First Nations and Metis communities, will manage the investment which includes an 11.57 per cent non-operating interest in the pipelines.

Enbridge chief executive Al Monaco says the partnership exemplifies how Enbridge and Indigenous communities can work together.

Read more: Why Indigenous-led projects could be key to combating Canada’s energy dilemma

The pipelines included in the agreement are the Athabasca, Wood Buffalo/Athabasca Twin and associated tanks, Norlite Diluent, Waupisoo, Wood Buffalo, Woodland and the Woodland extension.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Enbridge says the assets are underpinned by long-life resources and long-term contracts, which provide highly predictable cash flows.

The deal is expected to close within the next month.

Click to play video: 'Canada invokes little-known treaty over Line 5 Pipeline dispute' Canada invokes little-known treaty over Line 5 Pipeline dispute
Canada invokes little-known treaty over Line 5 Pipeline dispute – Aug 29, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Oil and Gas tagPipeline tagEnbridge tagAlberta Pipelines tagAthabasca tagCanada energy tagAl Monaco tagCanada oil industry tagIndigenous pipeline project tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers