App picks Jets coach Bowness as one of NHL’s ‘most handsome’

Although it’s no indication of how successful his team will be on the ice, according to a report by a gambling website and a popular beauty app, the Winnipeg Jets’ new head coach Rick Bowness is sitting pretty as the sixth “most handsome head coach” in the NHL.

The Golden Ratio Face app’s algorithm placed Bowness, 67, near the top of the pack — just behind his predecessor with the Jets, Paul Maurice.

According to the Gambling.com researchers who commissioned the study, official NHL headshots of each coach were run through the app, giving them a score out of 10 based on “facial symmetry.”

Bowness earned an 8.6 — above the 7.9 average, but below first-place coach Jay Woodcroft of the Edmonton Oilers, who received a 9.18 rating.

Jets fans, of course, are likely far more concerned with how their new coach leads the team on-ice and in the standings than his physical appearance.

Bowness, who signed with the team in the summer, is a blast from the past for Winnipeg hockey fans, having played 45 games in a Jets uniform in 1980-81, and having spent more than a decade behind the bench of the city’s original NHL team as an assistant coach and head coach.

Most recently, he led the Dallas Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup final, and has said he sees the Jets as a team “with a chance.”

5:41 Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness on the upcoming season Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Rick Bowness on the upcoming season