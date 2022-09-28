Menu

Canada

OPP warn public, seeks offender who breached release conditions

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 8:37 am
Adam Williams is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. View image in full screen
Adam Williams is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. OPP

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is warning the public and asking for its assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Adam Williams, 44, is described as five feet nine inches tall, 190 pounds and with brown hair and eyes.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. motorists question Front Road construction delays

Williams is currently serving a sentence of five years and nine months for robbery.

He is known to frequent the areas of Kingston, Toronto, Oshawa, Bracebridge, Smiths Falls, Perth, North Bay, Peterborough, Ottawa, and Barrie.

Trending Stories

Anyone having contact with Williams or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

Click to play video: 'Public meeting held to inform residents about Front Road construction delays' Public meeting held to inform residents about Front Road construction delays
Public meeting held to inform residents about Front Road construction delays
