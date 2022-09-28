OPP warn public, seeks offender who breached release conditions

Send this page to someone via email

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is warning the public and asking for its assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Adam Williams, 44, is described as five feet nine inches tall, 190 pounds and with brown hair and eyes.

Williams is currently serving a sentence of five years and nine months for robbery.

He is known to frequent the areas of Kingston, Toronto, Oshawa, Bracebridge, Smiths Falls, Perth, North Bay, Peterborough, Ottawa, and Barrie.

Anyone having contact with Williams or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 911.

