Economy

Courts overturning Bill 124 may cost Ontario $8 billion-plus, report says

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 9:01 am
Nurses and their supporters protest against Ontario's Bill 124 on the sidewalk in front of the constituency office of PC MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean Jeremy Roberts in Ottawa, on Friday, March 4, 2022. The bill limits wage increases to public sector workers including nurses, which the Ontario Nurses' Association says has worsened the shortage of nurses in the province. View image in full screen
Nurses and their supporters protest against Ontario's Bill 124 on the sidewalk in front of the constituency office of PC MPP for Ottawa West-Nepean Jeremy Roberts in Ottawa, on Friday, March 4, 2022. The bill limits wage increases to public sector workers including nurses, which the Ontario Nurses' Association says has worsened the shortage of nurses in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Ford government could have to fork out up to $8 billion if it loses a court battle over a controversial wage-cap law, a new report says.

A coalition of more than 40 Ontario unions, representing around 270,000 public workers, has taken the Ontario government to court over Bill 124, which stifles public sector wages at a one per cent annual increase for three years.

Union lawyers have argued the law infringes on an employee’s constitutional rights around collective bargaining and are asking an Ontario court to strike down the law.

Read more: Wage cap law does not infringe on Charter, Ontario says in Bill 124 case

Projections released by the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO) estimate that a court defeat could cost the province $8.4 billion between 2022-23 and 2026-27.

That calculation assumes public sector workers who had already had wages capped by Bill 124 would be compensated, while the bill would not apply to future negotiations.

The report estimated a total of $2.1 billion could be due to public sector workers in retroactive payments if Bill 124 is overturned.

Read more: Constitutional challenge of Ontario’s wage-cap bill begins in court

The province, which wants the case dismissed with costs, argues the court should not weigh in on the matter, as it’s a political one.

“The court should decline the invitation to assume judicial control over public sector compensation expenditures,” the province said.

Ontario government lawyers further argue the bill is indistinguishable from “broad-based, time-limited compensation restraint statutes upheld by the Supreme Court.”

The groups taking the government to court want the law deemed unconstitutional, along with damages and costs. They also want an order that any affected collective agreements be set aside and returned to bargaining.

Read more: 5 things experts say could ease pressures on Ontario’s health care system

The Ford government has lost several high-profile court cases since winning election in 2018, including its fight against the carbon tax, election finance rules and its refusal to release cabinet mandate letters.

A decision on whether to declare Bill 124 null and void is expected next year.

— with files from The Canadian Press

