Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary cat owner uses online pet competition to support animal rescue efforts

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 8:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary cat owner uses online pet competition to support animal rescue efforts' Calgary cat owner uses online pet competition to support animal rescue efforts
WATCH ABOVE: A Calgary woman is asking for support as she and her little cat team up for a big competition. As Gil Tucker shows us, a win would bring a big boost for local animal rescue efforts.

A Calgary woman is asking for support as she and her little cat team up for a big competition.

A win would bring a big boost for local animal rescue efforts.

Linda Gerow has entered her cat Mischie in an online contest called “America’s Favorite Pet.”

Read more: ‘Miracle cat’ found after going missing for 2 years in Calgary

She has been giving Mischie a lot of love since she took him in three years ago, when he was a feral kitten scrambling to survive.

“Somewhere in the Foothills, on some guy’s property,” Gerow said. “They’re smarter than domesticated cats, because only the smartest survive — they’re in the wild.”

Taking part in the online competition puts Mischie up against pets from all over North America.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Pandemic pet: communal cat brings comfort for Calgary seniors

“We didn’t think we’d have a hope in heck and now we’re No. 5, so the contest is getting intense,” Gerow said.

Trending Stories

“You have to say why your pet should be picked as America’s favourite pet, and what I said was because Mischie represents feral cats everywhere that need a home, love and attention. It’s so worth rescuing.”

Voting closes in the cat category of the competition on Thursday, Sept 29.

If Mischie comes out on top in that division, he moves on to go head to head against all kinds of critters.

Read more: Calgarian with Down syndrome enjoys ‘great experience’ working at cat café

“Reptiles, llamas — anybody (who) has a pet, they can enter this contest,” Gerow said. “If we win, up against all the other animals, we get $10,000.”

She knows exactly what she would do with that money.

“I’d like to get a good camera so I can start doing pet photography, and the rest I will donate to one of the animal shelters in the Calgary area,” Gerow said.

Story continues below advertisement

She is now appealing for support, asking people to cast their ballots at https://americasfavpet.com/2022/mischie.

“He was in fifth spot, so we need to move him up,” Gerow said. “Please vote for Mischie.”

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pets tagCats tagAnimal Rescue tagCalgary cat tagCalgary animal rescue tagAmerica's Favorite Pet tagCalgary animal rescue groups tagonline pet competition tagCalgary animal rescue organizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers