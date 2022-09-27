Menu

Crime

Collingwood OPP looking for witnesses after driver fails to remain at scene of collision

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 4:23 pm
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a crash in Collingwood, Ont., that sent one person to hospital.

On Monday, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a male skateboarder and a pickup truck at the corner of Pine Street and Third Street in Collingwood.

Police say the skateboarder was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, while the pickup truck driver failed to remain at the scene.

Read more: Barrie, Ont. Brightening Barriers art exhibit honoured by International Economic Development Council

Officers say the driver was last seen driving the black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed eastbound on Third Street.

It is believed that the involved vehicle may have damage to the passenger-side fender or doors, police said.

OPP are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

