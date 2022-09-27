Collingwood OPP looking for witnesses after driver fails to remain at scene of collision

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a crash in Collingwood, Ont., that sent one person to hospital.

On Monday, around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a male skateboarder and a pickup truck at the corner of Pine Street and Third Street in Collingwood.

Police say the skateboarder was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, while the pickup truck driver failed to remain at the scene.

Officers say the driver was last seen driving the black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck headed eastbound on Third Street.

It is believed that the involved vehicle may have damage to the passenger-side fender or doors, police said.

OPP are asking anyone that may have witnessed this collision to call Collingwood OPP at 1-705-445-4321, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).