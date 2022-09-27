Fiona: Most Halifax-area schools set to reopen Wednesday, others remain closed

Send this page to someone via email

Public schools that were closed due to post-tropical storm Fiona cleanup will begin reopening Wednesday, including most schools in the Halifax area.

Fiona struck the province with hurricane-force winds Friday night into Saturday — causing widespread damage and power outages.

Most students in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) will return on Wednesday.

For schools that have to remain closed, staff or principals will reach out to families.

Classes are cancelled again Wednesday at schools in the Chignecto-Central, Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education.

Classes in Cape Breton-Victoria are also cancelled Thursday.

All public schools will be closed on Friday for Truth and Reconciliation Day.

View image in full screen Most Halifax schools will reopen Wednesday, but schools in the Chignecto-Central, Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education will remain closed. Department of Education and Early Childhood Development