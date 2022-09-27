Menu

Education

Fiona: Most Halifax-area schools set to reopen Wednesday, others remain closed

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Recovery efforts ramping up in N.S. after post-tropical storm Fiona' Recovery efforts ramping up in N.S. after post-tropical storm Fiona
Recovery efforts are ramping up in Nova Scotia where the military has been deployed to certain regions to assist with restoration. As Graeme Benjamin reports, Nova Scotia Power says it’s been a challenge unlike any they’ve ever experienced.

Public schools that were closed due to post-tropical storm Fiona cleanup will begin reopening Wednesday, including most schools in the Halifax area.

Fiona struck the province with hurricane-force winds Friday night into Saturday — causing widespread damage and power outages.

Most students in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) will return on Wednesday.

Read more: Most N.S. schools closed again Tuesday from Fiona, some shut down for week

For schools that have to remain closed, staff or principals will reach out to families.

Classes are cancelled again Wednesday at schools in the Chignecto-Central, Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education.

Classes in Cape Breton-Victoria are also cancelled Thursday.

All public schools will be closed on Friday for Truth and Reconciliation Day.

Most Halifax schools will reopen Wednesday, but schools in the Chignecto-Central, Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education will remain closed.
Most Halifax schools will reopen Wednesday, but schools in the Chignecto-Central, Strait and Cape Breton-Victoria regional centres for education will remain closed. Department of Education and Early Childhood Development

 

