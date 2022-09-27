Kelowna, B.C. Mounties arrest female suspect in ‘shocking’ failed carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna, B.C., woman was arrested Monday after unleashing a bizarre attack on multiple generations of a family whose car she was trying to steal, RCMP say.

Police said the unidentified assailant allegedly kicked a woman who was with her two children in the torso, then grabbed her vehicle keys. The incident occurred while in a parking lot in the 200 block of Rutland Road South Sept. 26 at around 2:40 p.m., police said.

The victim’s brother and 79-year-old mother exited the vehicle at that point and were told, “I have a knife and I’ll stab you,” RCMP said.

“The suspect then attempted to enter the driver’s seat of the vehicle but the family was able to stop her,” RCMP said.

“The suspect ran off, but returned seconds later and again attempted to enter the driver’s seat of the vehicle. This time the suspect grabbed the complainant’s mother’s cane from her hand and struck the complainant’s brother twice. The suspect also struck the complainant with the cane before attempting to punch the complainant’s brother. The suspect fled on foot once police had been called.”

When RCMP arrived they quickly located the suspect who was inside a business located at the 200 block of Gray Road in Kelowna.

The suspect, a Kelowna resident, was arrested and is now facing charges of robbery, assault and uttering threats and is being held for a first court appearance today.

“This unprovoked attack on an innocent family again demonstrates our need for more supports for those with complex issues and dealing with their mental health and substance use issues. We are all extremely grateful no one was severely injured in this shocking incident,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has yet to speak with officers is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250- 762-3300 and reference police file number 2022-61045.