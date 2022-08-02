Menu

Crime

Kelowna woman arrested, say police, after alleged bait-car theft

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 2:47 pm
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say they are using bait car and bait bike technology to curb thefts within the city. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A Kelowna woman who allegedly stole a bait car during the long weekend was arrested, police say.

Kelowna RCMP say the 39-year-old woman stole the car during the early hours of Saturday, July 30.

Read more: Mounties arrest man allegedly caught stealing bait car in West Kelowna

“A short time after the activation, officers located the vehicle which was occupied by a lone female driver,” said Kelowna RCMP.

“The female, a Kelowna resident who is well known to the police, was arrested without incident. She was also arrested for three outstanding warrants.”

Police say the woman has been released from custody for a future court date, and that information is being forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

“We are actively using the bait car and bait bike technology to curb thefts within the City of Kelowna,” said Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Read more: Mounties arrest man allegedly caught stealing bait car in West Kelowna

“I am seeing that many of these crimes are being committed by repeat offenders.”

