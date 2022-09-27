RCMP respond to fatal crash near Brooks Monday evening

One man is dead after a crash between a semi-truck and car Monday evening near Brooks, Alta.
Mounties said at around 6:30 p.m., they were called to the area of Highway 36 near Highway 873 for reports of a crash.
In a news release, RCMP said the initial investigation revealed the collision was head-on and involved a semi-truck and a car.
A 46-year-old man from Brooks was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Police said no further details would be released.
