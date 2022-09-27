Police seek suspect after indecent act reported near Toronto school

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Sept. 19, at around 12 p.m., officers received a report of an indecent act in the Pharmacy Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.
Police said a man was seen in a parked vehicle in the vicinity of a school.
Officers said he was allegedly committing an indecent act.
According to police, the man is around 30-years-old and was in a grey pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.
