Anyone caught with unattached catalytic converter without licence could be fined in Leduc

The City of Leduc has made bylaw changes it hopes will crack down on catalytic converter theft.

On Monday, Leduc City Council passed amendments to the Business Licence Bylaw. Now, anyone found with an unattached catalytic converter must have a valid business licence for automotive repair or auto parts supply and transport, or a permit from the RCMP.

Anyone found with an unattached catalytic converter who is unable to produce one of these documents may be fined $1,000 per converter.

“This change is an excellent opportunity to help create a safe community and reduce theft,” Mayor Bob Young said in a statement. “We hope this innovative approach, which is a first in Canada, will help keep converters in the hands of the right people and vehicles.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:24 Edmonton police launch $50,000 challenge in hopes of solving catalytic converter theft Edmonton police launch $50,000 challenge in hopes of solving catalytic converter theft – Aug 31, 2022

Automotive repair and auto part supply and transport businesses will automatically be covered with their business licence. Individuals looking for a permit to be in possession of an unattached catalytic converter can get one for free at the Leduc RCMP detachment.

“With the City of Leduc implementing a bylaw specifically addressing catalytic converters, this will greatly help the police” said Insp. Jeff McBeth, officer in charge of the Leduc RCMP. “This bylaw will provide the RCMP with another tool to advance our investigations and I am grateful for their forward thinking and support towards crime reduction.”

The city said catalytic converter theft has significantly increased in Leduc, as well as other municipalities across Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

In Edmonton, police have launched a $50,000 challenge in hopes of finding a viable solution to catalytic converter theft.

As a way of protecting against catalytic converter theft, Leduc residents can take part in the “You Etch It, We Catch It” program. The partnership between the city and the RCMP allows drivers to go to one of a number of select businesses to have the last eight digits of their VIN engraved onto their catalytic converter for free, while their vehicle is being serviced.