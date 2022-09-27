Menu

Crime

Campbellford woman with children in car charged dangerous driving, assault in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 27, 2022 9:35 am
peterborough-police2 View image in full screen
Peterborough police say a woman driving with two children veered a vehicle towards a group and later struck a male with the vehicle on Sept. 26. Peterborough Police Service

A Campbellford, Ont., woman wanted on a warrant for driving offences was arrested on Monday afternoon following two incidents on the weekend.

Police allege the woman was driving in Peterborough with two children in the vehicle early Sunday when she veered toward a group of people and later struck a male who was taken to hospital.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a residence for reports a vehicle had been driven at a group of people.

Police say the driver also got out of the vehicle and began swinging a baseball bat at several women.

A short time later, officers responded to a 911 call about a vehicle being driven erratically in the area of George and Lake streets and a male was struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

A warrant was issued for the woman and around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the 26-year-old Campbellford was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of abandoning a child (two young children were in the vehicle at the time of the incidents), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon.

She was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

