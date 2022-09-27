Edmonton Oilers wrapped up by Kraken

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers couldn’t muster a goal Monday night, falling 3-0 in a pre-season road game against the Seattle Kraken.

Matty Beniers opened the scoring for Seattle early in the second period, beating Olivier Rodrigue with a shot from the left wing.

Tyler Benson had a breakaway to pull the Oilers even but was stymied by Martin Jones.

Later in the second, Kraken goalie Joey Daccord fired a long pass ahead to Ryan Donato. Donato was forced behind the net but held the puck and his balance long enough to slam a wraparound behind Ryan Fanti.

The Oilers went on a five-minute power play late in the second when Jacob Melanson was slapped with a match penalty for a check to the head on James Hamblin. However, the Kraken extended their lead on a shorthanded goal by Morgan Geekie in the first minute of the third.

“Some of the players that don’t normally play on the power-play got some touches, and that leads to offensive confidence. I thought we still had some good looks”, head coach Jay Woodcroft said.

Martin Jones (13 saves) and Daccord (16 saves) combined for the shutout. Rodrigue stopped eight of nine shots for the Oilers while Fanti turned away 16 of 18.

“I thought our compete level was really good. I thought we did some good things out there. But, we didn’t score. There’s things to build on and it’s the time of year to try establish the team game and your own individual game”, Oilers forward Devin Shore said.

The Oilers will play in Calgary on Wednesday. The Faceoff Show is on 630 CHED at 5:30 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.